 Aavas Financiers Ltd approved the grant of 1,25,000 stock options to eligible employees
The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Aavas Financiers Ltd approved the grant of 1,25,000 stock options to eligible employees | Image: Aavas Financiers (Representative)

Aavas Financiers Limited informed that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors vide Resolution passed by way of circulation on March 30, 2023 has approved the grant of 1,25,000 stock options to the eligible employee(s) of the company under the Equity Stock Option Plan for Employees 2016 (ESOP 2016-I), via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is enclosed with the filing as Annexure-1.

