Aavas Financiers Allots 38,627 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Aavas Financiers (Representative)

Aavas Financiers Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 38,627 equity shares to employees as stock option under Equity Stock Option Plan for Employees 2016 and Equity Stock Option Plan for Directors 2016.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 79,08,56,930 consisting of 7,90,85,693 equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each to Rs 79,12,43,200 consisting of7,91,24,320 equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each.

Aavas Financiers Limited shares

The shares of Aavas Financiers on Thursday at 1:45 pm IST were at Rs 1,569.00, down by one percent.