Pine Labs Extends Woolworths Group Partnership For Five Years

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Mumbai: Pine Labs on Tuesday announced the extension of its technology partnership with Australia's Woolworths Group for a further five years. The extended agreement will see Pine Labs continue to power Woolworths' gift card ecosystem.

Enhanced Platform Capabilities

The partnership will build upon the existing foundation, with an emphasis on strengthening platform capabilities and enabling deeper technology integration. This will support the evolution of gift card experiences across both physical and digital channels, the company said.

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Gifting Economy Focus

Pine Labs’ Qwikcilver platform will continue to support the full lifecycle of gift card products, including issuance, processing, and transaction management. The platform also offers omnichannel programme capabilities.

API-Led Architecture

The API-led and modular architecture is designed to help Woolworths integrate gift card functionalities with its broader commerce ecosystems. This allows for the progressive addition of new use cases leveraging existing technology infrastructure.

CEO's Statement

B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said the company and Woolworths have established a strong relationship over the past five years. Rau added that the expanded technology foundation would support new gift card experiences and stored-value use cases.

Modernising Infrastructure

Pine Labs will support Woolworths' ongoing modernisation of its gift card infrastructure through enhanced API integrations. This includes increased scalability and stronger digital programme capabilities.

About Qwikcilver Solutions

Qwikcilver Solutions Pty Ltd is a step-down subsidiary of Pine Labs Limited. It builds the Commerce OS that powers digital commerce across various regions, including Australia.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.