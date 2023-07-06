 Vinati Organics Subscribes To Additional Shares Of Veeral Organics Worth Rs 7.70 Cr
Vinati Organics Subscribes To Additional Shares Of Veeral Organics Worth Rs 7.70 Cr

Veeral Organics Private is a Company incorporated under the Indian Companies Act, 2013 on October 5, 2020, as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Vinati Organics Ltd.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Vinati Organics Subscribes To Additional Shares Of Veeral Organics Worth Rs 7.70 Cr

Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 77,00,000 fully paid-up shares of the face value of Rs 10 each, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The shares worth Rs 7.70 crore will rank pari-passu to existing equity shares of the company.

The main business object of Veeral Organics Private Limited is the manufacturing of Organics Fine Specialty Chemicals which is in line with the business of Vinati Organics Limited.

article-image

Vinati Organics shares

The shares of Vinati Organics on Thursday closed at Rs 1,835.05, up by 0.21 per cent.

