Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,785.64, Nifty At 19,485.40 After Reaching Record High | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Domestic indices closed in green on Thursday after hitting record high. The BSE Sensex surged 339.60 points to end the day at 65,785.64. The NSE Nifty50 soared 86.90 points to end the day at 19,485.40.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, Power Grid Corp, Tata Motors, Reliance, NTPC were the major gainers.

Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma were among the laggards.