VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React |

In the tech world, where every moment count, a technical glitch can feel like a catastrophe especially when you are doing a live demo of it. Recently, a similiar glitch occured during the Google's highly anticipated evet 'Made by Google' on Tuesday (August 14).

The spotlight was on Google’s latest AI-powered assistant, Gemini, but things didn’t go as planned. In fact, Gemini’s live demo stumbled not once, but twice, before finally getting it right on the third try.

As the crowd at the "Made by Google' event watched, Google's Dave Citron took to the satge to demonstrate the Gemini's new capabilities and to show that how Gemini can interact with Google Calender, Tasks, and Keep through voice commands and image recognition.

So Google finally decided to do a live demo and of course THIS is how it started... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s47BTiM1qq — Ted Werbel (@tedx_ai) August 13, 2024

To make the demo more relatable, Citron used a poster of pop star Sabrina Carpenter as his test subject. The plan was to ask Gemini to check his calendar to see if he was free for her upcoming show in San Francisco.

But the AI assistant faltered. Twice, Gemini started processing the request, only to freeze and reset, leaving Citron and the audience in suspense.

With a smile and a bit of humor, Citron addressed the setbacks, joking, "Let's see if the demo spirits are with us today."

Later, Citron switched to a different device - a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and finally on the third attempt, Gemini finally completed the task, taking a few seconds to inform Citron that his schedule was clear for the concert.

With a smile and a bit of humor, Citron addressed the setbacks, joking, "Let's see if the demo spirits are with us today." |

Netizens reaction

As the world of tech is at your fingertips, the video of the Google’s AI model, Gemini Live demostrastion fail twice garnered a widespread attentions from netizens across the world with many resonse to it.

"Wonder if that second phone was an alternative version of the app with everything hard-coded... wouldn't be surprised tbh. There's no way they didn't have a contingency plan...," posted an X user.

Another user added, "Live demos can be risky. Numerous things can go wrong, even with all the testing, dry runs, & verifications. It's better to go for a professionally recorded demo & then move directly to a PoC. In a PoC, you have the time to fine-tun, & the customer is also relaxed while testing."

So not a hotdog ? pic.twitter.com/1ro0FEMnSX — globadog (@globadog) August 14, 2024