 'Fraud On Amazon': X User Alleges Scam, Says Was Sold A Used Tissot Watch
The user apparently ordered and thereby purchased a Tissot Watch from one of the largest e-commerce companies, Amazon. The user said, "I had ordered a Tissot PRX watch on 21st July from @amazonIN. I received the watch on 28th July from the seller Mega Store LLP."

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Image Source: Pixabay

Online shopping or e-commerce, has made life easier for many, who do not have to spend hours in a physical shop while trying to buy a single mug. However, there are, needless to say, also many pitfalls, in this revolution of e-commerce that now is the norm.

Fraud On Amazon?

One such pitfall of alleged fraud was raised by X user recently. In his post on the social media platform, he alleged that fraud had been committed and he had been sold a used product.

To check the product's veracity, the user tried to verify it with the ordered product's serial number. He added I entered its serial number to check its authenticity on Tissot's website. I found that the watch was purchased on 15th Feb 2023."

When he complained for being sold used product, he raised the issue with the platform. But, the replacement watch was from a different brand. In his post he further added, "The fraud seller had sent a used product. I complained to @AmazonHelp and they offered a replacement with assurance that strict action would be taken against the seller. When the replacement was received we found that seller had sent an Armani watch in the Tissot box."

Upon raising the issue further with Amazon, the user found no resolution, as he was consistently pushed around delaying settlement in the matter.

He added, "I contacted them today (13th Aug) after 24 hrs and again after waiting for more than 30 mins they said there is some technical glitch and they can't do anything and asked me to wait another 24-48 hrs. This is completed harassment by @amazonIN. Fraud. The worse customer service."

Such cases have emerged in the past, and it remains to be seen whether any strong mechanism would be instated to filter out these undue elements.

