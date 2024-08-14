Google Unveils First Ever Foldable Phone; Pixel 9 Pro Fold At ₹1,72,999

Representational image |

Google launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This marks the first entry by Google into the foldable space in India, where the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Similar to the other Pixel 9 series smartphones, Google will provide 7 years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well. It will operate on Android 14 out-of-the-box and will be among the first to get Android 15 when it is available.

Google 'Pixel 9 Pro Fold'

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch Actua cover screen with 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The refresh rate varies between 60 and 120 Hz.

The primary 8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED screen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a resolution of 2076 x 2152 at 373 ppi. While it is brighter than the cover, its refresh rate is wider, ranging from 1 to 120 Hz.

The 4,650 mAh battery inside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold allows for 45 W wired charging. The same Google Tensor G4 powers the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which has 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM.

In addition to a 10.8 MP telephoto sensor with a 5x optical zoom and a 10.5 MP ultrawide lens, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 48 MP primary camera. The cover screen of the device features a 10 MP front camera, and the internal display also has a 10 MP lens.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at Rs 1,72,999 and is available in Obsidian and Porcelain hues. In India, the phone should be available in the first week of September.

Pixel 9 main camera |

Prices of other Pixel models

The 128GB standard model of the Pixel 9 series is priced at Rs 74,999. The starting price for the Pixel 9 Pro is Rs 94,999, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is Rs 1,14,999.

According to Google, preorders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will open today, and the devices will go on sale on August 22. The Pixel Fold and the standard Pro model will be available soon, though the precise dates have not yet been announced.

The company also disclosed that it is launching three walk-in centres, owned by Google, in Bengaluru and Delhi, with Mumbai to follow soon.

Google Pixel 9

The least expensive of the three, the Pixel 9, has a 6.3-inch OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 60 to 120 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels. Google's Tensor G4 processor and the Titan M2 security coprocessor power the Pixel 9.

Google's Pixel series has always prioritised photography, and the Pixel 9 keeps this heritage alive with its dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel wide lens.

Google pixel 9 Pro

With the same size screen, the Pixel 9 Pro offers a more sophisticated display. A 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with an adjustable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and a higher resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels is available.

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts an enhanced camera system with a triple rear setup that includes a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. This enables up to 30x Super Res zoom. A 48-megapixel Quad PD ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Octa PD wide camera are also part of the back camera setup.

The device supports both 45W wired and 4700mAh battery life. This location also supports wireless charging. In addition to having 16GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro has storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

