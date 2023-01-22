VIDA, Powered by Hero, begins deliveries of V1 scooter in Jaipur

VIDA, Powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today commenced customer deliveries of the VIDA V1 scooter in Jaipur.

Close on the heels of Bengaluru, Jaipur is the second city where customer deliveries of the VIDA V1 have commenced. The first customers in the city were delivered the scooter from VIDA’s ‘Experience Center’.

The Experience Center in Jaipur is located in the renowned C-Scheme locality and will be the hub of all brand events and communities in the city.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: “We are delighted to be here in Jaipur, giving customers a first-hand experience of the “WorryFree EV Ecosystem” of VIDA. The response from our customers – first in Bengaluru and now in Jaipur - has been highly encouraging for us. From the ride quality to performance to acceleration, users have loved the VIDA V1. We are now gearing up to expand our presence and further penetrate the market. Deliveries will next begin in Delhi. Our aim is to propagate clean mobility through a seamless and hassle-free customer experience through an omni-channel approach that is built on our custom tech-stack.”

VIDA has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1. Deliveries in Delhi will follow soon.

The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and threeway charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs. 133,810/- and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs. 147,262/-, price includes all connected features, portable charger and charging service.

The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider.