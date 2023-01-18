Tata cuts cost of Nexon EV to Rs 14.49 lakh to outpace Mahindra's XUV400 electric

The concept known as 'UniEVerse' has practically created the economy system for quick adoption of EVs in the country. |

With models such as the Nexon, Tigor and Tiago racing ahead of competitors, Tata Motors dominates the EV sector in India with an 85 per cent market share. It has also accelerated the pace of EV adoption in India with affordable models such as the Tiago EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs, but now faces a challenge from Chinese firms which are willing to go below Rs 5 lakhs. With Mahindra launching its SUV the XUV400 Electric at Rs 14.99 lakh, Tata has shifted gears to make the Nexon cheaper.

Now the Nexon EV, which is among Tata's top sellers, will be available from Rs 14.49 lakh, and prices for its Max version will reach Rs 18.99 lakh. Between the two, a new version of Nexon, the EV MAX XM, will be available for Rs 16.49 lakh. Although priced higher, the Nexon MAX variant will also carry motorists for longer journeys, by covering more than 450 kilometres on a single charge.

Software upgrades will also be offered to outpace the competition, as Tata EVs will come with connected car tech, which allow people to link vehicles with smartwatches. Push button start as well as LED DRLs are also standard tech features available for the Nexon EV. The Nexon's image as a market leader in EVs was also hit by an incident of the car catching fire.

