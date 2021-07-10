Venus Remedies announces COVID protection policy for employees, family members

Pharma company Venus Remedies on Saturday announced a COVID protection policy for its employees and their immediate family members.

Under the policy, the company will pay an amount equivalent to one month of gross salary for the next 12 months to the nominated dependents of permanent employees in case of their untimely demise due to COVID-19, according to a company statement here.

Over and above this, the company will also offer regular employment to their next eligible kin, spouse or children, as per their qualification and experience, based on the organisation''s standard employment rules, it further said.

The support extended to the dependent family members of deceased employees is in addition to the existing employee benefits, it added.

The policy comes into force with effect from July 1 and will be valid up to June 30 next year.

Akshansh Chaudhary, President, HR, Venus Remedies, said, “Our employees are not only our greatest assets but also our topmost priority, and all our policies are oriented towards their well-being.

"We sincerely pray that this contribution helps rebuild the lives of those employees and their family members who have been affected by COVID-19. As we renew our commitment to our fight against COVID-19, we are confident that we will overcome these trying times and emerge stronger.”