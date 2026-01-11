Goa Sets New Tourism Record In 2025, Foreign Visitors Cross Five Lakh As Travel Rebounds Strongly

Goa welcomed a record 1.08 crore tourists in 2025, including over five lakh foreign visitors. | Symbolic Image |

Panji: Goa recorded its highest-ever tourist footfall in 2025, with more than 1.08 crore visitors coming to the state. This included over 1.02 crore domestic tourists and more than 5.17 lakh foreign tourists, according to data released by the Goa Tourism Department.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the numbers show strong growth and recovery after the pandemic years. He added that the government is focusing on quality tourism, new markets, and Regenerative Tourism, which means tourism that also helps local people and protects nature.

Read Also Goa Welcomes First Charter Flight From Katowice This Season

Strong recovery after COVID

Before COVID-19, Goa received around 80 lakh tourists a year in 2018 and 2019. The numbers dropped sharply during the pandemic. But tourism started to recover from 2023 onwards.

In 2023, tourist arrivals reached 86.28 lakh. In 2024, the number crossed 1.04 crore. In 2025, it went up further to 1.08 crore, setting a new record.

Foreign tourists return slowly but steadily

Foreign tourist numbers also improved. In 2025, Goa received 5,17,802 foreign visitors. Many of them arrived through international flights, charter flights, and cruise ships.

In 2025, 1,784 international scheduled flights came to Goa through Dabolim and Mopa airports, bringing nearly 2.36 lakh foreign tourists.

Charter flights brought over 40,000 foreign tourists during the year, though this was lower than earlier years.

Mopa airport boosts connectivity

The Manohar International Airport (Mopa) in North Goa played an important role. It handled more than 1,100 international flights in 2025, helping Goa connect with more global cities.

This improved travel options and made Goa easier to reach for foreign tourists.

Cruise tourism adds more visitors

Goa also received tourists through cruise ships. In 2025, 37 cruise vessels arrived, carrying 51,510 passengers. This included both Indian and foreign tourists, adding to the state’s tourism income.