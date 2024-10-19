 Vedanta To Invest Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Rajasthan; Hindustan Zinc To Double Capacity With ₹30,000 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVedanta To Invest Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Rajasthan; Hindustan Zinc To Double Capacity With ₹30,000 Crore

Vedanta To Invest Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Rajasthan; Hindustan Zinc To Double Capacity With ₹30,000 Crore

Vedanta Group entity Serentica Renewables will invest Rs 50,000 crore to develop 10,000 MW renewable power capacity to support the investments, help energy transition and ensure highest environmental standards and green manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Vedanta To Invest Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Rajasthan; Hindustan Zinc To Double Capacity With ₹30,000 Crore | Representative Image

Vedanta on Saturday said it will pump in over Rs 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan across different business verticals, including, zinc and oil and gas.

While Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group firm, will invest Rs 30,000 crore to double zinc capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2 MTPA, silver from 800 tonne to 2,000 tonne, and set up a one MTPA fertiliser plant, Cairn Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, will invest Rs 35,000 crore to augment capacity to 3 lakh barrels per day, the company said.

Vedanta Group entity Serentica Renewables will invest Rs 50,000 crore to develop 10,000 MW renewable power capacity to support the investments, help energy transition and ensure highest environmental standards and green manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

Vedanta also announced setting up of an industrial park around the Udaipur area on a non-profit basis, for small and medium scale industries from Rs 5 crore onwards.

FPJ Shorts
Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Mega Block On Sunday, 20-10-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Mega Block On Sunday, 20-10-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details

Vedanta participated in the Rising Rajasthan Roadshow in the UK, which was led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and a delegation of ministers from the state.

Read Also
What Are Electric Flying Taxis? Bengaluru’s 19-Minute Route From Airport To Electronics City Set...
article-image

The Chief Minister met "Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal to discuss investments of more than Rs 1 lakh crore across zinc, oil and gas, and renewable energy by the group", the statement said.

This will help create more than two lakh jobs, develop more than 500 downstream industries across multiple areas, and support import substitution.

"Rajasthan is one of the few states which has hydrocarbons and a vast number of critical minerals such as zinc, lead, silver, gold, copper, potash, rock phosphate, marble, different types of high-quality stones, and others.

"We are honoured to work alongside the state government to boost economic development and enhance the quality of life in the region," Agarwal said.

Read Also
'Flats Worth ₹5 Crore Sold Like Hot Cakes': Developer Claims Sale Of 900 Units In Gurugram During...
article-image

Vedanta has made investments in excess of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan to date. Two of its flagship businesses Hindustan Zinc Ltd, the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer, and Cairn Oil & Gas have their largest operations in the state.

Cairn Oil & Gas, also part of the Vedanta Group, contributes 25 per cent of the country's domestic crude production, a large part of which is from its operations in Barmer, Rajasthan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.) 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vedanta To Invest Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Rajasthan; Hindustan Zinc To Double Capacity With...

Vedanta To Invest Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Rajasthan; Hindustan Zinc To Double Capacity With...

A Relief for Taxpayers?: GoM Proposes GST Exemption On Life And Health Insurance Premiums For Senior...

A Relief for Taxpayers?: GoM Proposes GST Exemption On Life And Health Insurance Premiums For Senior...

GoM Proposes GST Cuts On 20-Litre Water Bottles & Bicycles To 5%; Luxury Shoes, Watches Face Tax...

GoM Proposes GST Cuts On 20-Litre Water Bottles & Bicycles To 5%; Luxury Shoes, Watches Face Tax...

Revamped Classic: Ducati's Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition

Revamped Classic: Ducati's Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition

What Are Electric Flying Taxis? Bengaluru’s 19-Minute Route From Airport To Electronics City Set...

What Are Electric Flying Taxis? Bengaluru’s 19-Minute Route From Airport To Electronics City Set...