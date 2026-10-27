Vardhman Special Steels Sees Profit Rise Over 51% In Q2, Revenue Up 38.8% Year-On-Year

Steel |

Mumbai: Vardhman Special Steels Limited on Thursday announced a standalone net profit of ₹52.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a 51.7 percent increase compared to ₹34.56 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company’s standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹600.05 crore, up 38.8 percent from ₹432.27 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter also increased to ₹614.79 crore from ₹443.49 crore.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹544.23 crore, compared to ₹396.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit before tax rose to ₹70.56 crore from ₹46.50 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹5.43, up from ₹3.61 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Diluted EPS similarly grew to ₹5.42 from ₹3.60.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the company reported a standalone net profit of ₹93.68 crore, an increase from ₹54.46 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the half-year was ₹1,086.06 crore, compared to ₹865.97 crore.

Other Income and Incentives

Other income for the current quarter included ₹10.48 crore from government grants under the Industrial and Business Development Policy 2017. For the half-year, these incentives amounted to ₹14.28 crore.

Dividend Approval

Shareholders approved a dividend of ₹3.50 per fully paid equity share at the annual general meeting held on 18 September 2026. The total dividend disbursed was ₹33.85 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.