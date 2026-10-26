Deepa Jewellers Records 36.06% Rise In Q2 Standalone Net Profit, Total Income Up 24.69%

Deepa Jewellers |

Mumbai: Deepa Jewellers Limited reported a 36.06 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to ₹37.25 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹27.39 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Performance

The company’s standalone total income for the quarter stood at ₹626.09 crore, marking a 24.69 per cent increase from ₹502.19 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹582.97 crore, up 25.25 per cent from ₹465.44 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose to ₹4.10, compared to ₹3.34 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Half-Year Results

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, Deepa Jewellers reported a standalone net profit of ₹64.09 crore, an increase of 31.83 per cent from ₹48.61 crore in the half year ended September 30, 2025. Total income for the six-month period was ₹1,057.22 crore, up from ₹812.25 crore in the prior half-year period.

IPO Details

During the quarter, Deepa Jewellers completed its Initial Public Offer (IPO), which included a fresh issue aggregating ₹250 crore and an offer for sale totalling ₹209.72 crore. The company's equity shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on September 8, 2026.

Equity Share Capital

Paid-up equity share capital as of September 30, 2026, stood at ₹192.25 crore, compared with ₹164.00 crore as of March 31, 2026. The increase reflects the effect of bonus shares issued in November 2025 and the fresh issue under the IPO.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.