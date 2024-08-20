Vande Jugaad: Netizen Exposes Vande Bharat's 'Frugal Fix' To A Crack In Train

Vande Bharat is one of the most prominent phenomena in India's attempt to transform the face of Indian Railways. The first ever Vande Bharat Service was launched in 2019. Ever since then, the premium train service has tried to expand its presence and portfolio. '

But, over the past few years, the tranche of premium services that is supposed to replace the Shatabdi Trains has often found itself in some controversy or another.

Previously, on many occasions, the Vande Bharat trains met with cattle-related accidents when the train thrashed past domesticated farm animals. This development, of course, is not new with trains in India.

But given Vande Bharat's status and prominence, it quickly captures traction.

Vande Bharat jugaad pic.twitter.com/KyKS812YET — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 19, 2024

In a recent example, the trains garnered traction for the wrong reason yet again. An X user took to the platform to share an image of a damaged Vande Bharat train. The train's damaged frontal portion appears to have been 'fixed'.

But this fix is perhaps more than interim, as the dislodged facade appears to be held together with what appears to be a'stitch' made out of wire. Interestingly, the image also shows a small plastic bottle stuck between the aforementioned crack, making the situation more bizarre than it could be.

The X user captioned the post "Vande Bharat jugaad".

Other Netizens React

Netizens reacting to the post had some interesting comments to make. One of the user remarked, "Jo paise bachay usse Vaishnaw ne 5 reels bana li"

Another user said, This is how you put together a broken chair (in Hindi). Another user espoused the Indian Railways and said, "Our Government trying their best to provide services and facilities to our citizens. Yes there is no shame we will come over that Piyush Bhai."

The Indian railways run Vande Bharat currently runs 51 services.