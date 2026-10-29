Vaibhav Global Reports 7% Revenue Growth To ₹938.4 Crore In Q2 FY27, B2B Segment Surges 32.4%

Vaibhav Global |

Mumbai: Vaibhav Global Limited announced on Thursday a 7.0% rise in its revenue from operations for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2 FY27), bringing the total to ₹938.4 crore. For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), revenue increased by 9.7% to ₹1,855.4 crore.

EBITDA Performance

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹76.2 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 8.1%. This reflects a decline of 13.5% from Q2 FY26 when EBITDA was ₹8,811 lakh (₹88.11 crore). H1 FY27 EBITDA increased by 9.6% to ₹178.3 crore, maintaining a margin of 9.6%.

Retail and B2B Segment Growth

Total retail (B2C) revenue grew 5.3% to ₹86,746 lakh (₹867.46 crore) in Q2 FY27, while B2B revenue saw a significant jump of 32.4% to ₹7,090 lakh (₹70.9 crore). B2B EBITDA also increased by 18.5% year-on-year to ₹4,242 lakh (₹42.42 crore) in Q2 FY27.

Geographic Revenue Breakdown

Revenue from the United States grew 4.3% to ₹50,004 lakh (₹500.04 crore) in Q2 FY27, although it declined 4.1% in constant currency. The United Kingdom saw a 2.3% increase to ₹25,719 lakh (₹257.19 crore) but a 7.0% decline in constant currency. Europe (excluding UK) revenue rose 18.3% to ₹11,023 lakh (₹110.23 crore), an 8.0% increase in constant currency.

Digital Business and Platform Transition

eCommerce contributed 42.4% to B2C revenue in Q2 FY27, a slight decrease from 42.8% in Q2 FY26. Vaibhav Global managing director Sunil Agarwal stated that the company completed its migration of channel websites from Salesforce Commerce Cloud to Shopify Enterprise, which impacted digital conversion and revenue during the stabilisation phase.

Management Outlook

Agarwal noted that despite near-term challenges, the European business delivered growth in constant currency and the B2B business recorded strong growth. The company will now focus on restoring digital momentum and improving operating leverage.

Contact Details

For investor relations, Vivek Jain can be reached at +91 9820207011, and for corporate communications, Muskaan Badlani can be contacted at +91 8306618039.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.