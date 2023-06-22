Vaibhav Global SEZ Unit Certified As “Net Zero Energy Building” By Indian Green Building Council | Image: Vaibhav Global (Representative)

Vaibhav Global Limited’s (VGL) on Thursday announced that its SEZ unit has been certified as “Net Zero Energy Building” (NZEB) by “Indian Green Building Council “(IGBC), the company announced through an exchange filing.

This certification recognizes the company’s commitment to sustainable development. The certification was conferred post exhaustive assessment of the unit in terms of energy efficiency, and adoption of renewable energy resources. Out of 3,600 nation-wide green certified projects only 16 projects across India have been recognized so.

“We are delighted for being recognized with ‘Net Zero Energy Building’ certification by IGBC. Being one of the few companies in India to be certified so, we believe that this achievement is one of the milestones towards achieving our vision to become carbon neutral in scope 1 and 2 of GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions by 2031,” said Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director, Vaibhav Global Limited.

“On behalf of the IGBC, I congratulate Vaibhav Global Limited on receiving ‘Net Zero Energy Building’ certificate for their SEZ unit in Jaipur. We are proud to partner them with in their Net Zero journey and look forward for more milestones in times to come,” said S Karthikeyan, Deputy Executive Director, IGBC.

Read Also Vaibhav Global Announces 44,640 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option