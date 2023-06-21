Vaibhav Global Announces 44,640 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Vaibhav Global (Representative)

Vaibhav Global on Wednesday announced the allotment of 44,640 Equity Shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs. 33,03,17,500.

Vaibhav Global Shares

The shares of Vaibhav Global Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 315.50, up by 0.65 percent,

