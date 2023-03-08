Vaibhav Global's teleshopping arm partners with Vodafone Germany | Image: Vaibhav Global (Representative)

Vaibhav Global Ltd's Germany-based subsidiary, Shop LC GMBH, has partnered with Vodafone Germany on its nation-wide cable network, the company said via an exchange filing.

Due to this agreement, Shop LC now has 13 million more households in Germany.

Shop LC, which debuted in July 2021, was available to 25 million households in Germany and an additional 2 million households in Austria through cable and satellite TV networks.

With this change, 90% of all German households will now have access to Shop LC's teleshopping network.

The shares of the company ended 1.5% lower at ₹320.30 on NSE, today.

