Punjab National Bank celebrates International Women’s Day

Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank, celebrated International Women's Day with great zeal and enthusiasm on March 6, 2023 at its Head Office in Dwarka, New Delhi. To celebrate the contribution of women and showcase bank's commitment to promoting gender equality, the event began with the inauguration of a crèche facility within the premises by Chief Guest Nandita Bakshi (Rtd) IRS & CEO of Bisnouli Sarvodaya Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan (BSGSS). This daycare facility will prove to be a great support for women of PNB, as they can leave their children in a safe and secure environment while they are at work, ensuring peace of mind.

The event was graced by Prof. Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Head of Obstetrics & Gynecology Department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as guest of honour. The event saw the attendance of senior PNB officials including Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Executive Directors, Vijay Dube, Kalyan Kumar, Binod Kumar and M.Paramasivam, CVO Raghvendra Kumar along with the rest of the PNB Staff members.

Speaking at the event, Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank, said, "Women play a very critical role in economy as well as social and cultural department of the community. PNB is very conscious about building a gender neutral society and strength of women employees are increasing day by day and they are the equal growth partners of the bank. Women carry unique qualities such as patience, tolerance, curtsey, affability etc and such qualities are required by PNB as part of service industry.

As part of the International Women’s celebrations, PNB also organised CSR activities towards its commitment to giving back to society. PNB Prerna gave infrastructure support to Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Samalka, New Delhi by donating bookshelves, Almirahs, ceiling fans, display standing board, Bluetooth speaker, water cooler of 150 litres and plastic chairs. Bank also donated a computer and a colour printer to International Centre for Women and Child to help the organisation in their digital literacy mission.