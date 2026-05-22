Vaibhav Global Reports 167% Net Profit Growth To ₹91.1 Crore In Q4

Vaibhav Global reported 10 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rupees 934.7 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Vaibhav Global Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 934.7 crore for Q4 FY26, up 10 percent from Rupees 849.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit rose sharply by 167 percent year-on-year to Rupees 91.1 crore from Rupees 34.1 crore. Profit before tax increased 55 percent to Rupees 63.9 crore during the quarter. The company’s board also recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1.50 per equity share for FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 12 percent from Rupees 1,066 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, profit after tax increased 1.5 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 89.8 crore. Total expenses fell to Rupees 883.5 crore from Rupees 959.3 crore in the previous quarter, mainly due to lower stock purchases and operating costs. The company reported an exceptional gain of Rupees 17.5 lakh during the quarter. Tax expenses turned into a credit of Rupees 27.2 crore due to deferred tax adjustments linked to the transition to the new tax regime.

What Drove The Numbers

The US market remained the largest contributor with quarterly revenue of Rupees 595.8 crore, followed by the UK at Rupees 252.9 crore. The company received grant income of Rupees 29.7 crore in its US subsidiary under the Employee Retention Credit scheme. However, this was partly offset by a Rupees 25.0 crore goodwill impairment in Mindful Souls B.V. and a Rupees 4.5 crore expected credit loss provision on a secured loan. Content and broadcasting expenses stood at Rupees 189.1 crore during the quarter. Basic earnings per share rose to Rupees 5.47 from Rupees 2.05 a year ago.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue increased 9.2percentto Rupees 3,692 crore from Rupees 3,380 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 74 percent to Rupees 266.1 crore compared with Rupees 153.1 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 281.9 crore against Rupees 200.2 crore a year earlier. The board declared a total dividend of Rupees 6 per share for FY26, including interim dividends already paid during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.