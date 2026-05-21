Max Healthcare Q4 PAT Rises 3 Per Cent To ₹387 Crore; Company Approves ₹1,400 Crore Lucknow Hospital Project

Max Healthcare announces strong quarterly earnings and major expansion plans including a new ₹1,400 crore hospital project in Lucknow | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi, May 21: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Thursday reported a 3 per cent increase in network profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 387 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The company had posted a network PAT of Rs 376 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company also said its board has approved an investment of Rs 1,400 crore for construction of a 712-bed greenfield hospital at Shaheed Path in Lucknow.

Revenue grows 10% in Q4

Gross revenue in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,664 crore, registering a 10 per cent growth over the same period of the previous fiscal, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd said in a statement.

Bed occupancy during the quarter stood at 75 per cent, with occupied bed days (OBDs) rising 8 per cent year-on-year.

The average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 77,900 compared to Rs 77,100 in Q4 FY25.

The board of directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26.

FY26 PAT rises 22%

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the network gross revenue stood at Rs 10,538 crore, while network PAT after exceptional items rose 22 per cent to Rs 1,631 crore, compared to Rs 1,336 crore in FY25.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said the network delivered its 22nd consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, with revenue increasing 10 per cent.

The company has commenced phased commissioning and ramp-up of brownfield expansions across Mohali, Mumbai and Delhi, representing approximately 20 per cent capacity addition, he added.

“We also look forward to augmenting our capacity by another 10 per cent with the commissioning of the greenfield Gurgaon facility by the end of the year,” Soi said.

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The company said its new Lucknow hospital will be spread across five acres and is expected to be commissioned in FY30 to cater to growing demand for quality healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh. It will be the company’s second hospital in the city.

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