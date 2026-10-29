 V-Guard Industries Reports Strong Q2 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Up 71% To ₹111.67 Crore, Revenue Climbs 38%
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HomeBusinessV-Guard Industries Reports Strong Q2 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Up 71% To ₹111.67 Crore, Revenue Climbs 38%

V-Guard Industries Reports Strong Q2 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Up 71% To ₹111.67 Crore, Revenue Climbs 38%

V-Guard Industries reported a 71.07 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reaching ₹111.67 crore. Revenue from operations also saw a significant rise, growing 38.18 per cent year-on-year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
V-Guard Industries Reports Strong Q2 Earnings, Consolidated Net Profit Up 71% To ₹111.67 Crore, Revenue Climbs 38%
V-Guard Industries |

Mumbai: V-Guard Industries announced on October 29, 2026, that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, stood at ₹111.67 crore. This is a substantial increase compared to ₹65.29 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,852.89 crore, up from ₹1,340.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter also increased to ₹1,866.54 crore, compared to ₹1,345.83 crore year-on-year.

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Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹1,716.80 crore from ₹1,260.75 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated profit before tax reached ₹149.74 crore, showing a growth from ₹85.08 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter improved to ₹2.54, up from ₹1.49 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹2.54 from ₹1.48 year-on-year.

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New Director Appointment

The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Kurian Puthenpurayil John as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director. His appointment is for a first term of five consecutive years from October 29, 2026, to October 28, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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