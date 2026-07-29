V-Guard Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises To ₹130.25 Crore, Revenue At ₹1,810.65 Crore

V-Guard Industries Ltd announced on Wednesday a consolidated net profit of ₹130.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks an increase from ₹73.85 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also grew to ₹1,810.65 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter reached ₹1,822.33 crore, up from ₹1,471.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the group stood at ₹1,650.46 crore, compared to ₹1,373.07 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹2.97. This is higher than the ₹1.69 EPS recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Board Appointments

The company's Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mithun K Chittilappilly as Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, effective September 27, 2026.

Chittilappilly, currently Managing Director, will succeed Radha Unni, whose term as Chairperson and Independent Director concludes on September 26, 2026.

Equity Allotment

V-Guard allotted 23,912 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each to six employees. These shares were issued following the exercise of stock options under the 'ESOS 2013' scheme.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.