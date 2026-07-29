 V-Guard Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises To ₹130.25 Crore, Revenue At ₹1,810.65 Crore
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V-Guard Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises To ₹130.25 Crore, Revenue At ₹1,810.65 Crore

V-Guard Industries Ltd announced on Wednesday a consolidated net profit of ₹130.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks an increase from ₹73.85 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also grew to ₹1,810.65 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
V-Guard Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises To ₹130.25 Crore, Revenue At ₹1,810.65 Crore

V-Guard Industries Ltd announced on Wednesday a consolidated net profit of ₹130.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks an increase from ₹73.85 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also grew to ₹1,810.65 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter reached ₹1,822.33 crore, up from ₹1,471.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the group stood at ₹1,650.46 crore, compared to ₹1,373.07 crore year-on-year.

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Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹2.97. This is higher than the ₹1.69 EPS recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Board Appointments

The company's Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mithun K Chittilappilly as Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, effective September 27, 2026.

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V-Guard Industries announces allotment of 77,673 equity shares
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Chittilappilly, currently Managing Director, will succeed Radha Unni, whose term as Chairperson and Independent Director concludes on September 26, 2026.

Equity Allotment

V-Guard allotted 23,912 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each to six employees. These shares were issued following the exercise of stock options under the 'ESOS 2013' scheme.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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