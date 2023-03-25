V-Guard Industries announces allotment of 77,673 equity shares | Image: V-Guard (Representative)

V-Guard Industries Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company vide Circular Resolution no: 05/2022-2023 dated March 24, 2023, has allotted 77,673 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each, via an exchange filing.

The allotment is to employees who have exercised stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Company (ESOS 2013).

