V-Guard Industries announces allotment of 77,673 equity shares

V-Guard Industries Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company vide Circular Resolution no: 05/2022-2023 dated March 24, 2023, has allotted 77,673 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each, via an exchange filing.
The allotment is to employees who have exercised stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Company (ESOS 2013).
