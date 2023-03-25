GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd announces allotment of FCCBs | Image: GMR (Representative)

GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited announced that the Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 24, 2023, has inter alia approved the allotment of 3,30,817 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) to Aeroports De Paris S.A. (‘ADP’ or ‘Subscriber’), via an exchange filling.

The allotment is of EUR 1,000 each aggregating to EUR 33,08,17,000.

