 RBI imposes monetary penalty on Karur Vysya Bank
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI imposes monetary penalty on Karur Vysya Bank

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Karur Vysya Bank

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers conferred on RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A(1)(cl read with Section 46(4)lil of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
RBI imposes monetary penalty on Karur Vysya Bank | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Karur Vysya Bank informed that the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of ₹30 lakh on the Bank for noncompliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI on 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds - Classification and reporting by commercial banks and select Fls) directions 2016', via an exchnage filing.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers conferred on RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A(1)(cl read with Section 46(4)lil of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Read Also
Karur Vysya Bank agreement with SBI Life Insurance as bancassurance partner
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Karur Vysya Bank

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Karur Vysya Bank

Blue Star Limited launches new range of ‘Best-in-Class Affordable’ room ACs

Blue Star Limited launches new range of ‘Best-in-Class Affordable’ room ACs

Here's the government's clarification on STT hike for trading in options

Here's the government's clarification on STT hike for trading in options

Tax relief for real estate, and infrastructure investments proposed in finance bill

Tax relief for real estate, and infrastructure investments proposed in finance bill

Nestle India Chairman says food inflation, recession to continue in 2023

Nestle India Chairman says food inflation, recession to continue in 2023