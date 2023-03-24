 Karur Vysya Bank agreement with SBI Life Insurance as bancassurance partner
Karur Vysya Bank agreement with SBI Life Insurance as bancassurance partner

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Karur Vysya Bank agreement with SBI Life Insurance as bancassurance partner | Image: Karur Vysya Bank (Representative)

The Karur Vysya Bank Limited informed that the Bank has executed an agreement today i.e. 23.03.20231 with SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., as an additional bancassurance partner in life insurance category, via an exchnage filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

