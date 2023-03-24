 UltraTech Cement announces allotment of 1,760 equity shares
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Image: UltraTech (Representative)

UltraTech Cement Limited announced that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has on 23rd March, 2023 allotted 1,760 equity shares of Rs 10 of the company to Option Grantees, via an exchange filing.

The issue is on exercise of options granted under Employees Stock Option Scheme of the company.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 28,86,86,345 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 2,88,68,63,450.

article-image

