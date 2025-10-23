 Gold Prices Crash Below ₹1.26 Lakh, Biggest Drop In 12 Years – Should You Buy Or Wait?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Prices Crash Below ₹1.26 Lakh, Biggest Drop In 12 Years – Should You Buy Or Wait?

Gold Prices Crash Below ₹1.26 Lakh, Biggest Drop In 12 Years – Should You Buy Or Wait?

Gold prices saw their sharpest fall in over a decade, dropping over Rs 4,000 per 10 grams, as investors booked profits after record highs and global trade optimism returned.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
File-Image | Gold Takes a Historic Tumble.

Mumbai: Gold prices crashed sharply this week, marking their biggest single-day fall in 12 years. In global markets, spot gold slipped to USD 4,109.19 per ounce, down about 6 percent from its record high of USD 4,381.21 touched just a day earlier. This steep fall followed a 5 percent slide on Tuesday, the worst daily drop since August 2020.

Domestic Market Braces for Impact

In India, gold prices also retreated from record peaks. From a high of Rs 132,294 per 10 grams, the metal dropped to around Rs 128,000, falling more than Rs 4,000 or roughly 3 percent. The local bullion market was shut on Tuesday due to the Diwali Balipratipada holiday, but analysts expect a selloff when trading resumes in the evening session.

Read Also
Gold Prices Soar To Fresh Record High, Investors Turn To Safe-Haven Metal Amid Rising Geopolitical...
article-image

Why Are Prices Falling?

FPJ Shorts
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools
ICJ Issues Landmark Opinion Rebuking Israel Over Gaza Aid Restrictions, Says Occupying Power Must Cooperate With UN Agencies To Facilitate Relief
ICJ Issues Landmark Opinion Rebuking Israel Over Gaza Aid Restrictions, Says Occupying Power Must Cooperate With UN Agencies To Facilitate Relief
'If Fixed Nominations Had A Face': Hina Khan Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 19
'If Fixed Nominations Had A Face': Hina Khan Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 19
Apple Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Shipments To India, Sending 4.9 Million Smartphones
Apple Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Shipments To India, Sending 4.9 Million Smartphones

Experts say the sudden drop is mainly due to profit-taking after a strong rally this year. Gold had delivered nearly 60 percent returns in 2025, outperforming most asset classes. Now, as some investors lock in gains, prices are correcting naturally.

At the same time, signs of improving global trade relations have reduced the demand for safe-haven assets like gold. Optimism about a potential US-China trade deal and progress in India-US trade talks has boosted investor confidence in riskier markets.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Prices Shine Again, See Value Buying After Brief Pullback From Record Highs
article-image

What’s Next for Gold?

Market watchers are now focusing on the US inflation data expected later this week, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. Lower interest rates generally support gold, while stronger economic signals can push investors back into equities.

Analysts say that while the long-term factors supporting gold—like central bank buying and geopolitical concerns—remain positive, prices might struggle to climb further in the short term, especially near the USD 4,000–USD 4,400 per ounce range.

For now, experts suggest cautious optimism. The correction could offer a better buying opportunity if prices stabilise, but investors should watch global cues closely before making big moves.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Gold prices are volatile; investors should consult certified financial advisors before making any trading or investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

International Mutual Funds Deliver Robust 72% Returns, Outperforming Indian Equity Categories

International Mutual Funds Deliver Robust 72% Returns, Outperforming Indian Equity Categories

Gold Prices Crash Below ₹1.26 Lakh, Biggest Drop In 12 Years – Should You Buy Or Wait?

Gold Prices Crash Below ₹1.26 Lakh, Biggest Drop In 12 Years – Should You Buy Or Wait?

Gold Prices Rise Amid US-India Trade Deal Optimism

Gold Prices Rise Amid US-India Trade Deal Optimism

Rupee Rises 13 Paise To 87.80 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By US-India Trade Deal Optimism

Rupee Rises 13 Paise To 87.80 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By US-India Trade Deal Optimism

Sensex, Nifty Open 727.81 Points Higher, Driven By Robust IT Stocks

Sensex, Nifty Open 727.81 Points Higher, Driven By Robust IT Stocks