 ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand

The IPO of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company was fully subscribed on the second day, garnering 2.11 times bids, led by strong institutional interest. Non-institutional investors subscribed 3.79 times, while QIBs bid 2.91 times. Priced at ₹2,061–2,165 per share, the offer-for-sale issue values the AMC at about ₹1.07 lakh crore and closes on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The initial public offering of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, an arm of the ICICI Bank, was fully subscribed on the second day of share sale on Monday, led by institutional investors. The IPO received bids for 7,38,53,904 shares against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, translating into 2.11 times subscription, according to NSE data.

The non-institutional investors' portion received 3.79 times subscription, and the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.91 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 83 per cent subscription.

Read Also
Combined Market Valuation Of Eight Of The Top-10 Most Valued Domestic Firms Erodes By ₹79,129.21...
article-image

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 2,061-2,165 per share for the issue, valuing it at about Rs 1.07 lakh crore (USD 11.86 billion). The initial public offering (IPO) is an entirely offer-for-sale of more than 4.89 crore shares by its promoter, UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The share sale would conclude on Tuesday. Currently, ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent in the AMC, while Prudential owns the remaining 49 per cent. Once listed, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the latest asset manager to debut on the country's stock exchanges, joining players such as HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Shriram AMC, and Nippon Life India Asset Management. It will also be the fifth ICICI Group entity to be listed, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.

FPJ Shorts
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand
Chhattisgarh: 2 CoBRA Commandos Injured In IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation In Bijapur
Chhattisgarh: 2 CoBRA Commandos Injured In IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation In Bijapur
Uttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore During Investment Summit
Uttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore During Investment Summit
Gujarat Govt Takes Over Ahmedabad’s Seventh Day Adventist School After Student's Death & Multiple Violations
Gujarat Govt Takes Over Ahmedabad’s Seventh Day Adventist School After Student's Death & Multiple Violations

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand

Uttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore...

Uttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore...

Pakistan Central Bank Cuts Policy Rate By 50 Bps To 10.5% Despite IMF's Warnings

Pakistan Central Bank Cuts Policy Rate By 50 Bps To 10.5% Despite IMF's Warnings

HCLTech, Aurobay Technologies Expand Digital Transformation Partnership, Propelling Global Growth...

HCLTech, Aurobay Technologies Expand Digital Transformation Partnership, Propelling Global Growth...

India, Oman On The Cusp Of Inking Free Trade Pact To Boost Economic Ties

India, Oman On The Cusp Of Inking Free Trade Pact To Boost Economic Ties