 Uttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore During Investment Summit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore During Investment Summit

Uttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore During Investment Summit

Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, part of the Delhi-NCR, secured investment proposals worth Rs 1,300 crore at the 'Invest in Hapur Summit 2025' held on December 13. Organized by HPDA, the event highlighted the region's emerging potential as an industrial hub, bolstered by strong connectivity, transparent policies, and rapid administrative growth under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, part of the National Capital Region (NCR), received investment proposals worth Rs 1,300 crore during an investment summit two days ago, the state government said on Monday. It said under the leadership of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is steadily working to position the state as a leading destination for investment and industrial development.

"In this direction, Hapur is rapidly emerging as a new investment hub in the Delhi-NCR. The recently held 'Invest in Hapur Summit 2025', organised by the Hapur-Pilkhuwa Development Authority (HPDA), clearly demonstrated Hapur's growing potential as a major investment destination," the government said in a statement.

"During the summit, investment proposals worth a total of Rs 1,300 crore were received," it said, adding that the summit aimed to showcase the true potential of the Hapur-Pilkhuwa region and attract large-scale investments across sectors. The chief guest of the event on December 13 was UP Cabinet Minister for Finance Suresh Kumar Khanna. In his inaugural address, he said the state has transparent policies, strong law and order, and investor-friendly environment.

He added that development in the Delhi-NCR region will no longer remain confined to a few select areas. "Regions like Hapur are now emerging as new engines of growth," he said. Data presented at the summit further boosted investor confidence. Over the past two years, HPDA's total profit has increased from Rs 172 crore to Rs 435 crore. Revenue from maps and various approvals has also risen significantly -- from Rs 5.3 crore to Rs 26.32 crore -- reflecting efficient administration and faster decision-making, according to the statement.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Schools To Get Extended 12-Day Half-Yearly Holiday From December 24
Tamil Nadu Schools To Get Extended 12-Day Half-Yearly Holiday From December 24
Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following Collision Due To Dense Fog In Mathura; VIDEO
Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Multiple Buses Catch Fire Following Collision Due To Dense Fog In Mathura; VIDEO
'Didn't SRK Go…?': Subhashree Ganguly SLAMS Trolls Over Photos With Messi At Kolkata Event, Says Her Kids Received Death Threats—VIDEO
'Didn't SRK Go…?': Subhashree Ganguly SLAMS Trolls Over Photos With Messi At Kolkata Event, Says Her Kids Received Death Threats—VIDEO
India, Canada Chief Negotiators To Meet This Week To Revive CEPA Talks, FTA Discussions Set In Motion After Two-Year Gap
India, Canada Chief Negotiators To Meet This Week To Revive CEPA Talks, FTA Discussions Set In Motion After Two-Year Gap

Through the summit, investors were given a clear message that Hapur is no longer just a rural area, but an emerging urban and industrial hub located barely 15 minutes from Delhi, it added. The government said Hapur's Master Plan was approved in 2024, and the region enjoys strong road connectivity. It is well connected to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, and has access to National Highway-9, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and the Ganga Expressway. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India, Canada Chief Negotiators To Meet This Week To Revive CEPA Talks, FTA Discussions Set In...

India, Canada Chief Negotiators To Meet This Week To Revive CEPA Talks, FTA Discussions Set In...

GST 2.0 Spurs Retail Credit Demand, Young Borrowers Turn Cautious: CIBIL

GST 2.0 Spurs Retail Credit Demand, Young Borrowers Turn Cautious: CIBIL

489 Fake GST Registrations Detected Till October, Over ₹3,000 Crore Tax Evasion: Government

489 Fake GST Registrations Detected Till October, Over ₹3,000 Crore Tax Evasion: Government

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Driven By Institutional Demand

Uttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore...

Uttar Pradesh's Potential Industrial Hub, Hapur, Rakes In Investment Proposals Worth ₹1,300 Crore...