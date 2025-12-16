 HCLTech, Aurobay Technologies Expand Digital Transformation Partnership, Propelling Global Growth Strategy
HCL Technologies and Aurobay Technologies have expanded their digital transformation partnership to support Aurobay’s global growth strategy. HCLTech will manage and optimise SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM, and integration services in Sweden and China. The collaboration aims to enhance cost efficiency, operational resilience, and digital innovation across Aurobay’s manufacturing operations.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: IT services company HCL Technologies and Aurobay Technologies (a division of Horse Powertrain) have widened their digital transformation partnership to support the latter's global growth strategy. HCLTech will be Aurobay Technologies' partner for managing and optimising SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM software and integration services in Sweden and China.

"HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Aurobay Technologies, a division of Horse Powertrain and a global leader in hybrid and low-emission powertrain solutions, have expanded their digital transformation partnership to support Aurobay's global growth strategy," according to a release.

Put simply, a powertrain solution refers to an integrated system of components inside a vehicle or machinery that generates and transmits power. The expanded partnership aims to unlock cost efficiency, operational resilience and digital innovation across Aurobay's manufacturing and engineering functions by leveraging HCLTech's flagship service transformation platform, AI Force.

The engagement encompasses core business functions, including SAP operations, engineering systems, integration services and mainframe environments, reflecting Aurobay's focus on scale, efficiency and seamless operations across global locations, according to the release. The partnership comes at a time when HCLTech has been growing its presence in the European automotive market, particularly in SAP-led initiatives. 

