HCLTech, Aurobay Technologies Expand Digital Transformation Partnership, Propelling Global Growth Strategy

File Image |

New Delhi: IT services company HCL Technologies and Aurobay Technologies (a division of Horse Powertrain) have widened their digital transformation partnership to support the latter's global growth strategy. HCLTech will be Aurobay Technologies' partner for managing and optimising SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM software and integration services in Sweden and China.

HCLTech Reports $14.2B Revenue & Strengthens Digital Partnership with Aurobay 🔍 | MCap 4,57,483.23 Cr



- HCLTech's consolidated revenues as of September 2025 totaled $14.2 billion.

- Expanded partnership with Aurobay Technologies to enhance manufacturing excellence and… pic.twitter.com/gzXm43UQP4 — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) December 15, 2025

"HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Aurobay Technologies, a division of Horse Powertrain and a global leader in hybrid and low-emission powertrain solutions, have expanded their digital transformation partnership to support Aurobay's global growth strategy," according to a release.

Put simply, a powertrain solution refers to an integrated system of components inside a vehicle or machinery that generates and transmits power. The expanded partnership aims to unlock cost efficiency, operational resilience and digital innovation across Aurobay's manufacturing and engineering functions by leveraging HCLTech's flagship service transformation platform, AI Force.

The engagement encompasses core business functions, including SAP operations, engineering systems, integration services and mainframe environments, reflecting Aurobay's focus on scale, efficiency and seamless operations across global locations, according to the release. The partnership comes at a time when HCLTech has been growing its presence in the European automotive market, particularly in SAP-led initiatives.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.