 Vikram Solar Secures 148.9 MW High-Efficiency Modules Offer From Sunsure Energy
The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said.Under this contract, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules to Sunsure.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: Solar solutions provider Vikram Solar on Thursday said it has secured an order of 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy.The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said.Under this contract, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules to Sunsure.

"India recently crossing the 125 GW renewable energy capacity mark is a powerful reminder of the momentum we've built on our clean energy journey. We are moving swiftly and decisively toward our national goals, and collaboration with Sunsure Energy play a vital role in sustaining that progress," Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said.

This order from Sunsure Energy adds to a series of significant wins for the company this year, including 200 MW from AB Energia, 336 MW from L&T Construction, and 326 MW from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited, among others, according to the statement."Partnering with Vikram Solar for our upcoming projects in our key markets - Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, reflects our commitment to integrating world-class technology with efficient execution," Manish Mehta, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer at Sunsure Energy, said.

Vikram Solar Ltd is a leading Indian solar module manufacturer, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. 

