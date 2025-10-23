Tata Trusts Battle: Mistry Sets Condition For Srinivasan’s Return, New Rule Introduced — Will The Feud Finally End?

Tensions Resurface in Tata Trusts. |

Mumbai: The long-standing internal tensions within Tata Trusts, which control the powerful Tata Group, have once again come to the forefront. Trustee Mehli Mistry has approved the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan as Trustee and Vice President of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. However, Mistry’s approval came with a significant condition, creating a new wave of discussions within the trusts’ leadership.

According to reports, Mistry conveyed his approval through an email sent late on October 21, marking Srinivasan’s return to a key position within the trust. But his conditional approval has sparked speculation about the power dynamics among trustees.

Mistry’s Condition: Unanimity for Future Appointments

As per the ET report, in his email, Mehli Mistry demanded that all future trustee reappointments must be made through unanimous consent among existing trustees. This condition is particularly important because Mistry’s own reappointment is due on October 28. His demand is seen as a strategic move to safeguard his position and influence within the trust.

Mistry made it clear that if any trustee disagrees with the proposal to reappoint Srinivasan — or any other trustee in the future — he would withdraw his approval for Srinivasan’s reappointment. He added that he hoped such a situation would not arise, hinting that the demand for unanimity was both a procedural and personal safeguard.

New Rule for Lifetime Appointments

Meanwhile, Tata Trusts have recently introduced a major rule change. Following Ratan Tata’s passing, the trustees decided that once a trustee’s reappointment is approved unanimously, the position would become a lifetime appointment.

The first trustee to benefit from this new policy was Noel Tata, who succeeded Ratan Tata as Chairman of Tata Trusts. In January, when Noel Tata’s three-year term ended, the board unanimously extended his tenure, making his role permanent for life.

Will Peace Return to the Trusts?

The move toward lifetime appointments aims to bring stability to Tata Trusts after years of internal disputes. However, Mistry’s conditional approval shows that old rivalries and strategic maneuvering remain active. Whether this signals a lasting peace or the beginning of another chapter in the Tata Trusts’ power struggle remains to be seen.