Oberoi Realty's Sales Bookings Decline 10% To ₹1,299.06 Crore Due To Lower Volumes Of Area

New Delhi: Oberoi Realty's sales bookings declined 10 per cent to Rs 1,299.06 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal due to lower volumes in terms of area.Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty, which is mainly into the luxury housing segment, had sold properties worth Rs 1,442.46 crore in the year-ago period.

According to its latest investor presentation, Oberoi Realty sold 158 units covering 2,50,701 sq ft area during the second quarter of this fiscal with a sales bookings value of Rs 1,299.06 crore.The company collected Rs 1,352.82 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal.

During the second quarter of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, Oberoi Realty had sold 158 units covering 2,75,780 sq ft area with sales bookings value of Rs 1,442.46 crore. The company had collected Rs 1,211.17 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal year.

Recently, Oberoi Realty reported a 29 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 760.26 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.Its net profit stood at Rs 589.44 crore in the year-ago period.The total income grew to Rs 1,844.84 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 1,358.62 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

