 Oberoi Realty's Sales Bookings Decline 10% To ₹1,299.06 Crore Due To Lower Volumes Of Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOberoi Realty's Sales Bookings Decline 10% To ₹1,299.06 Crore Due To Lower Volumes Of Area

Oberoi Realty's Sales Bookings Decline 10% To ₹1,299.06 Crore Due To Lower Volumes Of Area

According to its latest investor presentation, Oberoi Realty sold 158 units covering 2,50,701 sq ft area during the second quarter of this fiscal with a sales bookings value of Rs 1,299.06 crore.The company collected Rs 1,352.82 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Oberoi Realty's sales bookings declined 10 per cent to Rs 1,299.06 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal due to lower volumes in terms of area.Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty, which is mainly into the luxury housing segment, had sold properties worth Rs 1,442.46 crore in the year-ago period.

According to its latest investor presentation, Oberoi Realty sold 158 units covering 2,50,701 sq ft area during the second quarter of this fiscal with a sales bookings value of Rs 1,299.06 crore.The company collected Rs 1,352.82 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal.

Read Also
Mumbai Real Estate News: Alka Yagnik, Daughter Syesha Kapoor Buy ₹11.5 Crore Apartment In Andheri...
article-image

During the second quarter of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, Oberoi Realty had sold 158 units covering 2,75,780 sq ft area with sales bookings value of Rs 1,442.46 crore. The company had collected Rs 1,211.17 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal year.

Recently, Oberoi Realty reported a 29 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 760.26 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue.Its net profit stood at Rs 589.44 crore in the year-ago period.The total income grew to Rs 1,844.84 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 1,358.62 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. 

FPJ Shorts
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day Tally
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls It 'Eyewash'
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Family Opposes CBI's Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty; Calls It 'Eyewash'
West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested
West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested
SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual Meeting
SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual Meeting

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day...

UPI Platform Processes 754 Million Payments Worth ₹1.02 Lakh Crore, Marking Highest Single-Day...

SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual...

SBI Bags World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 Award From New York-Based Global Finance At IMF Annual...

IT Stocks Soar, Infosys Leads Gains, Promoters Skip ₹18,000-Crore Buyback

IT Stocks Soar, Infosys Leads Gains, Promoters Skip ₹18,000-Crore Buyback

Oberoi Realty's Sales Bookings Decline 10% To ₹1,299.06 Crore Due To Lower Volumes Of Area

Oberoi Realty's Sales Bookings Decline 10% To ₹1,299.06 Crore Due To Lower Volumes Of Area

Banking Nomination Law Act, 2025 To See Key Provisions Coming Into Effect From November 1

Banking Nomination Law Act, 2025 To See Key Provisions Coming Into Effect From November 1