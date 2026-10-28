Sterling Tools H1FY27 PAT At ₹30.0 Crore, Standalone Total Income Up 28.2%; Amit Dhadda Appointed CFO

Sterling Tools |

Mumbai: Sterling Tools Limited on Tuesday announced a standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹30.0 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2026. This compares to ₹30.8 crore in the corresponding period last year, which included an exceptional gain of ₹9.5 crore, according to the company's exchange filing on 27 October 2026.

Standalone Financial Performance

For the second quarter of FY27, standalone PAT stood at ₹13.6 crore, down from ₹19.8 crore in Q2 FY26. Total standalone income for H1FY27 increased by 28.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹429.8 crore, with Q2FY27 total income rising 32.4 per cent to ₹228.0 crore.

Standalone EBITDA for H1FY27 grew by 17.3 per cent to ₹58.7 crore, while Q2FY27 EBITDA increased by 8.2 per cent to ₹27.7 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax for H1FY27 was ₹39.7 crore, a 26.0 per cent rise year-on-year, and for Q2FY27 it was ₹17.7 crore, a 6.6 per cent increase.

Consolidated Financials

Consolidated total income for H1FY27 increased by 15.6 per cent to ₹469.2 crore. For Q2FY27, consolidated total income rose by 19.8 per cent to ₹252.6 crore.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for H1FY27 stood at ₹49.0 crore, and for Q2FY27 it was ₹23.0 crore. Consolidated PAT for H1FY27 was ₹8.8 crore, and for Q2FY27 it stood at ₹3.0 crore.

Operational Highlights

The fasteners business continued to be the primary growth driver, supported by commercial vehicle segment traction and higher volumes from a major OEM. Sterling Tools said it has enhanced its FY27 capital expenditure plan to approximately ₹135 crore across businesses.

Sterling E-Mobility Limited (SEM) reported revenue of approximately ₹37 crore in H1FY27. Sterling Tech-Mobility Limited (STML) has started commercial supplies of high-voltage DC contactors and relays.

Management Change

The company appointed Amit Dhadda as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) effective 27 October 2026. Dhadda will continue in his existing role as Vice President, Finance & Accounts, bringing nearly three decades of experience to the role.

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Management Commentary

Atul Aggarwal, Managing Director of Sterling Tools, said the company delivered a strong performance in Q2 and H1FY27 with standalone revenue outperforming industry growth. Aggarwal stated that margins were impacted by higher commodity and non-commodity input costs, but expected recovery as these costs are progressively passed on to customers.

He added that the company remains focused on strengthening its core business, scaling emerging mobility businesses, and investing in future capabilities.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.