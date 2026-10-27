Jubilant Ingrevia Records Strong Q2 FY27: Revenue At ₹1,394 Crore, PAT Surges 61%, ZettaOne Stake Acquired

Jubilant Ingrevia |

Mumbai: Jubilant Ingrevia Limited on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, reported its financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company's total revenue stood at ₹1,394 crore, up from ₹1,121 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings Overview

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 51 per cent year-on-year to ₹221 crore in Q2 FY27. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹7.1, a 61 per cent increase from ₹4.4 in Q2 FY26.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the first half of fiscal year 2027, total revenue increased by 25 per cent to ₹2,695 crore. EBITDA for H1 FY27 rose by 44 per cent to ₹431 crore, while PAT for the half year period increased by 50 per cent to ₹217 crore.

Acquisition Update

Jubilant Ingrevia signed an agreement to acquire a 40 per cent stake in ZettaOne Technologies Limited. This acquisition marks the company's entry into the Electronic Design and Manufacturing Services (EDMS) sector.

Management Commentary

Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Ingrevia, said, "Our quarterly EBITDA has more than doubled in three years, reflecting the successful execution of our Pinnacle strategy and disciplined cost management." Deepak Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, added that the strong performance was driven by effective navigation of market disruptions and pricing volatility.

Read Also Jubilant Ingrevia Makes Changes In The Top Management

Segmental Performance

The Specialty Chemicals segment reported revenue of ₹560 crore, a 16 per cent increase year-on-year, with EBITDA of ₹140 crore. The Nutrition business segment saw revenue of ₹270 crore, up 50 per cent year-on-year, and EBITDA increased to ₹39 crore. The Chemical Intermediates business delivered revenue of ₹563 crore, a 24 per cent increase year-on-year, with EBITDA rising to ₹64 crore.

Market Update

The company noted stable volumes and improved realisations, supported by firmer crude prices, despite geopolitical uncertainties. However, higher input and utility costs partially offset the pricing benefits. The pharmaceutical sector continued to grow with steady demand for intermediates.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.