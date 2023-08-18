Jubilant Ingrevia To Raise ₹600 Cr By Issuance Of Commercial Paper

Jubilant Ingrevia commissions new acetic anhydride plant at Bharuch, Gujarat | Facebook

Jubilant Ingrevia's Finance Committee on Friday considered and approved the proposal of raising funds up to ₹600 Crore by issuance of Commercial paper, the company announced through an exchange filing. The decision was taken in a meeting on Friday that began at 10:30 am IST.

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, in April commissioned its new globalscale Acetic Anhydride plant, at its manufacturing facility in west India at Bharuch, Gujarat.This plant adds around 60,000 MT of capacity, whereby scaling Jubilant Ingrevia Limited’s overall annual Acetic Anhydride capacity to 210,000 MT. This enhanced capacity will also help the Company to increase its global presence in various geographies and achieve leadership position in the global merchant markets. In the domestic market it further strengthens and consolidates Jubilant Ingrevia Limited’s position as a market leader.

Jubilant Ingrevia shares

The shares of Jubilant Ingrevia on Friday afternoon at 12:26 pm IST were trading at ₹454 up by 0.32 per cent.

