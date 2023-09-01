Jubilant Ingrevia Makes Changes In The Top Management | Facebook

Jubilant Ingrevia on Friday made changes in the top management, it announced the changes through an exchange filing. The company re-appointed Hari S. Bhartia and Arjun Shanker Bhartia as Directors liable to retire by rotation and Deepak Jain was appointed as Director in addition to Managing Director designated as CEO and Managing Director of the company.

He will be taking charge of the role from October 1, 2023 as Rajesh Kumar Srivastava completes his term as CEO and Managing Director.

Deepak Jain

Deepak has more than 18 years of rich & diverse global experience with Bain & Company where he has been working as Senior Partner responsible for APAC Advanced Manufacturing & Services practice covering Automotive, Chemical and Cement industries. He has successfully delivered several manufacturing & digital transformations, performance enhancement programs, zero-based redesign that fuels competitive advantage, and multiple strategy programs across sectors. With his deep expertise, he has been instrumental in successfully transforming various companies in the chemical industry across India and Asia Pacific.

Deepak is an accomplished leader who has been recipient of multiple accolades like “ET 40 under Forty” and Fortune India’s “40 Under 40”. He is a proven thought leader having published multiple articles and reports in national print media. He is also a member of FICCI’s sectoral committee for Manufacturing.

Deepak is a Chemical Engineer from IIT Delhi where he earned the Silver Medalist award, and an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad where he was an Industry Scholar.