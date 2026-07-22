Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Rises 22.46% To ₹105.82 Crore; Revenue At ₹1,300.27 Crore

Mumbai: Jubilant Ingrevia Limited announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 on Thursday, reporting a net profit after tax of ₹105.82 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 22.46% increase compared to ₹86.44 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and a 40.91% increase from ₹75.10 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY26).

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,300.27 crore for Q1 FY27. This represents a 10.32% increase from ₹1,178.65 crore in Q4 FY26 and a 25.33% increase from ₹1,037.87 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter reached ₹1,310.49 crore.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1,169.60 crore. Consolidated profit before tax for Q1 FY27 was ₹140.86 crore, compared to ₹111.71 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹99.77 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter was ₹6.70, an increase from ₹5.47 in the preceding quarter and ₹4.75 in the year-ago quarter. The company reported exceptional items of ₹13.04 crore as an expense for the year ended 31 March 2026, relating to a one-time impact of new labour codes.

Segment Performance

Speciality Chemicals segment revenue was ₹637.00 crore, while Nutrition & Health Solutions contributed ₹243.82 crore. Chemical Intermediates reported revenue of ₹525.17 crore for the quarter.

Related Entities

Jubilant Ingrevia's statement included results from several subsidiaries such as Jubilant Infrastructure Limited, Jubilant Agro Science Limited, and Jubilant Ingrevia (USA) Inc. Associates included Mister Veg Foods Private Limited and AMP Energy Green Fifteen Private Limited.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.