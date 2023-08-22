 UTC AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
UTI AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Tuesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Company has approved the allotment of 500 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on pursuant to the exercise of options by an eligible employee under UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme 2007, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Post the allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,26,98,65,290 (12,69,86,529 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,26,98,70,290 (12,69,87,029 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity share capital.

UTI Asset Management Company Limited shares

The shares of UTI Asset Management Company on Tuesday at 1:26 pm IST were at Rs 740.20, up by 0.19 percent.

UTI Asset Management allots shares worth Rs 11,690 to employees as stock option
