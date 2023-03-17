 UTI Asset Management allots shares worth Rs 11,690 to employees as stock option
UTI Asset Management allots shares worth Rs 11,690 to employees as stock option

The shares worth Rs 11,690 were allocated under the UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
UTI Asset Management allots shares worth Rs 11,690 to employees as stock option | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Friday approved the allotment of 1,169 equity shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 11,690 were allocated under the UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme.

After this allotment the total paid-up share capital of the company increased to Rs 1,26,98,36,950 shares consisting of 12,69,83,695 equity shares.

On March 6, UTI Mutual Fund launched 'UTI Long Duration Fund'.

article-image

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company Limited

The shares of UTI Asset Management Company on Friday at 11:39 am IST were at Rs 660, down by 0.061 per cent.

