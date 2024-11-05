US Markets Follow Asian Suit; Close In Red As US Presidential Election Fuels Anxiety

NYSE |

With the all-important US presidential election just a day away, the US markets, a lot like the major Asian markets, including the Indian markets, closed in red, reportedly anxious about the election results, that will trickle down not just on November 5, but in the hours and possibly even days after that.

The US indices closed in red, following Japan's Nikkei and India's Sensex and Nifty.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

The oldest marquee index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, closed with losses of under 1 per cent.

Dow Jones had a tumultuous day opening at 42,004.66, even hitting the low of 41,647.30, before picking up a little and closing at 41,794.60, with a total deficit of 0.61 per cent or 257.59 points.

S&P 500

Then, when we look at the other key indices, the S&P 500 closed with a deficit slightly lower than Dow Jones.

The index closed with a dip in value amounting to 0.28 per cent or 16.11 points. This took the overall value of the index to 5,712.69.

Nasdaq Composite

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also closed in red for the day's trade on Monday. Nasdaq closed for the day's trade on 18,179.98, with a dip of 0.33 per cent or 59.93 points in its value.

The index's 52-week high stood at 18,785.49 points.

Asian Markets In Decline

The Asian markets that started and ended Monday's trade before the opening of the US markets also closed in red, with the Chinese markets looking impervious to the larger red wave. Once again, according to many, the US presidential election is deemed to be one of the most closely fought contests, which was the major contributing factor here.

Japan's Nikkei closed at 38,053.67 after a colossal decline of 2.63 per cent or 1,027.58 points. TOPIX also dropped 1.90 per cent of its value.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based Hang Seng made minor gains. China's CSI 300 Index also gained a major 1.41 per cent or 54.74 points.

At India's Dalal Street, the BSE Sensex slumped with losses of 941.88 points, or 1.18 per cent, ending the day at 78,782.24. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped in value by 309.00 points or 1.27 per cent, to close at 23,995.35.