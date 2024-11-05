Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 5: Naco, Maruti Suzuki, Dixon Tech & Others In Focus

The Nifty Index opened flattish and the bears took over the session right from the start of the session and dropped to 23,800 zones. It was followed by some consolidation and closed with losses of around 310 points.

It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and has been making lower highs from the last three sessions. Now till it holds below 24000 zones, weakness could be seen towards 23,800, then 23,650 zones, whereas hurdles are placed at 24,200, then 24,350 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,000, then 24300 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 23,000, then 23500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,000, then 24,100 strikes, while Put writing is seen at 23,000, then 23,500 strikes. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,000 to 24,300 zones while an immediate range between 23,500 to 24,200 levels.

The Bank Nifty Index opened on a flattish note but failed to hold 51,750 zones and gradually drifted lower towards 51,050 zones in the latter part of the session. It formed a bearish candle on a daily scale as selling pressure was seen in banking heavyweights and it corrected almost 700 points to close near 51,200 levels.

The index has got stuck in a wider range as follow up is missing at higher zones but is hovering near its 100DEMA. Now that it holds below 51,500 zones, some weakness could be seen towards 51,000, then 50750 levels, while on the upside hurdle is seen at 51,500, then 51,750 zones.

The Fin Nifty Index opened on a positive note but it failed to sustain at higher zone as bears took control and hammered the index lower, it witnessed correction in the first half of the session and post, after which it remained consolidative. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale and closed below the 50 DEMA (23810), while the 100 DEMA is placed at 23,412.

Now that it holds below 23,800 zones, weakness could be seen towards 23,500, then 23,350 levels, while on the upside hurdle is seen at 23,800, then 23,900 zones.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 1.16 per cent at 24,100 levels. Positive setup in M&M, Dixon, Cipla, NMDC , Abbot India, SBIN, Tech Mahindra, CUB, Federal Bank, Syngene international and National Aluminium while weakness in Pvr Inox, Hero Motocorp, Granules, MGL, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, IEX, Gail, Adani ports, Colpal, Gmr Airports, SAIL, Balkrishna Industries, Jubilant Foodworks and United Breweries.

NALCO - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Stock has formed a pennant pattern on the daily chart near its all time high levels suggesting continuation of the uptrend.

It is respecting its 20 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The Rate of Change indicator has turned up which may support the up move.

Buy NATIONAL ALUM CMP 230 SL 223 TGT 245

Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For November 5

Maruti Suzuki:

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the e VITARA, in Milan, Italy. Production will commence at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025, with sales expected to begin in various countries, including Europe, India, and Japan, around summer 2025.

Dixon Technologies:

Dixon Teletech Pvt Ltd (WOS) has been incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary company of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. Dixon Teletech belongs to the manufacturing industry and this acquisition is done to manufacture and deal in all kinds of Information Technology Products including Information Technology (IT) hardware components, related products, equipment and components thereof.

ABS Marine Services:

The company has informed exchanges that it has signed a charter Party Agreement with M/s. Schlumberger Asia Services Ltd. The order awarded by the International entity is valued at Rs 197 crore includes Charter Hire of Offshore Supply Vessel to be converted to Well Stimulation Vessel. The tenure of the order is 3 years Firm plus any (De-) Conversion time further extendable by 3 + 3 years at Charterers Option.

RVNL:

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Central Railway for “Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract Agreement valued at Rs 625 crore for Doubling of Track between Parbhani to Parli stations (58.06Kms) (excluding Gangakhed yard) including Electrification & Signaling works in connection with Parbhani -Parli doubling project of South Central Railway in the state of Maharashtra.”

JK Paper:

JK Paper recorded a Turnover of Rs 1,777 crore, EBITDA of Rs 295 crore and Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 128 crore on Consolidated basis for Q2FY25. For H1FY25 the Consolidated Turnover was Rs 3,582 crore, EBITDA Rs 605 crore and PAT Rs 268 crore.

The results have been primarily affected due to continuing high wood cost. Sizeable increase in imports at much lower prices have significantly impacted volume and realisation in the Printing & Writing and Packaging Board Segment.





