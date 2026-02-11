 United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnited Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter

United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter

United Breweries reported Q3 profit of Rs 81 crore, nearly doubling YoY, despite revenue falling 11 percent due to weak winter demand. Premium beer growth, better pricing and cost control supported margins. Regional demand remained mixed, with strong growth in western markets helping offset declines in northern and southern regions.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
United Breweries reported Q3 profit of ₹81 crore. |

Mumbai: United Breweries reported strong profit growth in the third quarter of FY26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.15 crore, almost double from Rs 38.52 crore in the same quarter last year.

The growth was mainly supported by higher sales of premium beer and better operating margins.

Revenue Falls Due To Weak Seasonal Demand

Despite strong profit growth, revenue declined during the quarter. Revenue from operations fell 11.05 percent to Rs 3,936.99 crore, compared to Rs 4,426.55 crore last year.

FPJ Shorts
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested
Rajasthan Budget Bulges With ₹6,800 Crore For Tap Water, ₹3,000 Crore For Solar Parks, Economy Set To Touch ₹21.52 Lakh Crore
Rajasthan Budget Bulges With ₹6,800 Crore For Tap Water, ₹3,000 Crore For Solar Parks, Economy Set To Touch ₹21.52 Lakh Crore
'If The Book Is Unpublished, What Is Rahul Holding?' Row Over Former Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane's Memoir Deepens
'If The Book Is Unpublished, What Is Rahul Holding?' Row Over Former Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane's Memoir Deepens

The company said beer demand was affected by a colder-than-normal winter, which reduced consumption. Overall sales volume declined slightly during the quarter.

Read Also
Britannia Industries Q3 FY26 Net Profit Jumps 17.14% To ₹682.14 Crore, Sales Up 8.2% At ₹4,970...
article-image

Premium Products And Pricing Support Margins

The company said premium beer products performed better than regular products. Premium segment growth and price increases in key states helped improve overall margins.

The company also focused on better pricing strategy and localisation of production, which reduced costs and improved efficiency.

Regional Performance Mixed Across India

Sales performance varied across regions:

North India: Volumes fell 16 percent

East and South: Volumes fell 2 percent each

West India: Volumes grew 20 percent

The company said weak demand in Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka impacted overall sales. However, strong demand in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra helped balance the decline.

Read Also
Aditya Birla Groups' Flagship Firm's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 28.76% To ₹2,233 Crore Led By...
article-image

Strong Gross Margins And Lower Costs

United Breweries reported a gross profit margin of 45.3 percent, which is the highest in the last three years.

Total expenses fell 12.7 percent to Rs 3,797.06 crore, helping improve overall profitability.

Total income during the quarter declined about 11 percent to Rs 3,948.08 crore.

Company Outlook

The company said it will continue focusing on cost control, better pricing and brand investments to improve margins.

Read Also
₹7,792 High After 6.8% Jump, Here's What Drove Eicher Motors’ Best Rally In 5 Years?
article-image

United Breweries shares were trading around Rs 1,620.80 on the BSE, slightly higher from the previous closing price.

Strong premium product demand and cost control helped profit growth, even though revenue declined due to seasonal demand impact.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Market investments carry risks. Readers should verify data independently and consult qualified financial advisors before making financial decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter
United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter
Rajasthan Budget Bulges With ₹6,800 Crore For Tap Water, ₹3,000 Crore For Solar Parks, Economy...
Rajasthan Budget Bulges With ₹6,800 Crore For Tap Water, ₹3,000 Crore For Solar Parks, Economy...
₹9.13 Lakh Crore UP Budget Announced, Here's What Big Plans In Education, Jobs & Agriculture Could...
₹9.13 Lakh Crore UP Budget Announced, Here's What Big Plans In Education, Jobs & Agriculture Could...
Mahindra & Mahindra's Revenue Surges 24% To ₹51,580 Crore
Mahindra & Mahindra's Revenue Surges 24% To ₹51,580 Crore
US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And...
US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And...