BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At ₹254 Floor Price

New Delhi: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) plunged 6 per cent on Wednesday after the government announced plans to sell up to a 5 per cent stake in the state-owned company via an offer for sale. The stock slumped 6.10 per cent to Rs 259.25 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, BHEL's shares declined 6.07 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 259.30 per piece.

Meanwhile, the 30-share Sensex falling 125.41 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 84,148.51, while the NSE Nifty slipped 11.50 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 25,923.65 in the mid-session trade. On Tuesday, the government announced that it will sell up to 5 per cent stake in BHEL via an Offer For Sale (OFS) beginning on Wednesday at a floor price of Rs 254 a share.

"Government offers to disinvest 3 per cent equity in the BHEL with an additional 2 per cent as green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X. The issue will open for non-retail investors on Wednesday, while retail investors will get to put in price bid on Thursday. If fully subscribed at the floor price, sale of 17.41 crore shares, or 5 per cent stake, would fetch the government Rs 4,422 crore.

The floor price of Rs 254 a share is about 8 per cent below BHEL's closing share price of Rs 276.05 on the BSE. The base issue size comprises over 10.44 crore shares, or 3 per cent stake, in BHEL, plus a green shoe option to sell over 6.96 crore shares or 2 per cent. The government holds 63.17 per cent in BHEL. Shares of BHEL closed at Rs 276.05, up 0.53 per cent over its previous close on Tuesday. So far in the current fiscal year, the government has raised Rs 8,768 crore through PSU disinvestments.

