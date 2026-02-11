 Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL

Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL

Pace Digitek has secured a Letter of Award from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) for a 250 MW solar PV project integrated with a 250 MW / 1,100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Pavagada Solar Park, valued at Rs 1,775 crore. Awarded via tariff-based competitive bidding (Tranche I), the project will supply peak power and enhance grid optimisation in Karnataka.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Pace Digitek on Wednesday said it has secured a 250 MW solar project with a 1.1 GWh battery energy storage system worth Rs Rs 1,775 crore from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. The project involves setting up a 250 MW solar PV power project integrated with a 250 MW / 1,100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Ryapte in the Pavagada Solar Park, a company statement said.

Read Also
Pace Digitek's IPO to open on Sep 26; eyes Rs 819-cr
article-image

According to the statement, Pace Digitek Ltd, an integrated provider of telecom infrastructure and energy solutions, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL), a Government of Karnataka Undertaking, for the development of a renewable energy project at the Pavagada Solar Park.

This project, awarded under a tariff-based competitive bidding process (Tranche I), is designed to supply peak power and optimise grid utilisation in Karnataka. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has adopted an interim tariff of Rs 5.51 per unit with Viability Gap Funding (VGF).

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' 1st Reaction On Rohit Pawar's 'Conspiracy' Claim On Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Says, 'Doubts Need To Be Clarified'
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' 1st Reaction On Rohit Pawar's 'Conspiracy' Claim On Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Says, 'Doubts Need To Be Clarified'
'Purely Cheap Publicity': Allu Arjun's Co-Star Defends Him Amid 42 Dos & Don'ts Claims, Says Actor Eats With Spot Boys—VIDEO
'Purely Cheap Publicity': Allu Arjun's Co-Star Defends Him Amid 42 Dos & Don'ts Claims, Says Actor Eats With Spot Boys—VIDEO
NEP 2020 And Technology In Education: We Need To Move Faster
NEP 2020 And Technology In Education: We Need To Move Faster
UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted
UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL
Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL
UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted
UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted
Akasa Air Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer Resigns, Second High-Level Exit In Four...
Akasa Air Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer Resigns, Second High-Level Exit In Four...
Ashok Leyland Q3 Net Profit Rises 5% YoY To ₹862 Crore, Revenue Soars 24% To ₹14,830 Crore
Ashok Leyland Q3 Net Profit Rises 5% YoY To ₹862 Crore, Revenue Soars 24% To ₹14,830 Crore
BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At...
BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At...