 Union Budget 2026: New Income Tax Act 2025 From April, Simplified Forms, Lower TCS, Tax Holiday For Cloud Firms
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from April 1, 2026. Redesigned I-T forms aim to simplify compliance for citizens. Measures include TCS reductions for overseas education, medical expenses, and tour packages, extended filing deadlines, and a tax holiday for foreign cloud companies using Indian data centres until 2047.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from April 1, 2026, and the I-T forms have been redesigned such that ordinary citizens can comply without difficulty for ease of living. | FPJ

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from April 1, 2026, and the I-T forms have been redesigned such that ordinary citizens can comply without difficulty for ease of living.

The new measures include exemption on insurance interest awards, nil deduction certificates for small taxpayers, and extension of the ITR filing deadline for non-audit cases to August 31.

Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 will continue to file I-T returns till July 31.

"In July 2024, I announced a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act 1961. This was completed in record time, and the Income Tax Act 2025 will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The forms have been redesigned such that ordinary citizens can comply without difficulty, for) ease of living," she said while presenting the Budget 2026-27.

In a move that directly eases cash-flow pressure on individuals making overseas payments, the Union Budget announced lower tax collection at source across key categories.

"I propose to reduce the TCS rate on the sale of overseas tour programme packages from the current 5 per cent and 20 per cent to 2 per cent without any stipulation of amount. I propose to reduce the TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes from 5 per cent to 2 per cent," said Sitharaman.

She clarified withholding on services, adding that "supply of manpower services is proposed to be specifically brought within the ambit of payment contractors for the purpose of TDS to avoid ambiguity".

"Thus, TDS on these services will be at the rate of either 1 per cent or 2 per cent only," she mentioned during her Budget speech.

The Budget also proposes a tax holiday for foreign cloud companies using data centres in India till 2047.

